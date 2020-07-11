A common complaint that gains more significance now

A stretch of Raghavan Street in Perambur. Photo: D. Madhavan

11 July 2020 23:20 IST

Corporation plasters rainwater harvesting pits, leaves debris on the road

Small mounds of debris left uncleared near the newly-built rainwater discharge pits on Raghavan Street off Paper Mills Road in Perambur are putting road users at risk for accidents.

The pits, being built near the widened stormwater drains, are part of the civic body’s efforts to conserve rainwater and also prevent flooding during the north-east monsoon.

Plastering of the discharge pits with grilled concrete lids was the only pending work. With lockdown restrictions being eased from July 6, cement concrete lids were plastered by the civic workers after removing sand deposits around the pits to ensure the discharge pits are at least one feet below the existing road level.

With the easing of lockdown restrictions, the movement of vehicles on the narrow street has increased considerably. “Raghavan Street is part of a short route with Perambur on one end and Madhavaram on the other. It connects many interior lanes with the Perambur market, which is open since July 6,” says S. Naresh, a motorist from Perambur.

Tucked between Perambur Paper Mills Road and Madhavaram High Road, the S-shaped Raghavan Street has many old buildings. Senior citizens and retired staff from the Southern Railway constitute a sizeable number of its residents.

Many lanes connecting to Raghavan Street have been reopened following the easing of lockdown restrictions making it convenient for residents to travel frequently around the neighbourhood.

Residents and motorists point out that due to non-removal of the debris near the discharge pits, pedestrians were forced to use the narrow carriageway. The civic body should remove the debris and clear other waste material including garbage from the stretch to facilitate free movement of traffic and also to provide enough space for pedestrians to maintain social distancing, say residents.

Corporation officials say the construction of rainwater discharge pits on the stretch has been carried out by private contractors. Due to shortage of workers and vehicles to transport the sand deposits, the debris has been lying on the stretch for the past few days resulting in inconvenience to the road users.

”Steps will be taken to remove the debris near the pits soon,” says a Corporation official.