A combination of planned and natural greening on ECR

The median on the bridge over the Buckingham Canal, on ECR Link Road, roughly resembles a diamond. In biodiversity terms, it is just as precious. Besides a stand of sterculia trees that adds elegance to the picture, the patch is packed with many flowering plants. These flowering plants draw nectar-drinking birds such as sunbirds.

This median is found on a section that is already rich in bird life.

And therefore, the options of planting other trees on this median-patch that may promote avian life should be considered.

A cherry tree happens to be on this median patch, and this writer has seen it draw many birds, especially Indian koels, for its fruits.

An albizia lebbeck tree, a very common but extremely useful for its canopy, on this section needs a special mention.

A stand of sterculia trees on the median at ECR Link Road; (below) an albizia lebbeck tree by the side of the road adds to the biodiversity on the section.

On ECR Link Road, the TNRDC landscaping and greening team has planted Indian redwood trees in good numbers. These trees provide canopy.

A TNRDC official points out that there are a couple of albizia lebbeck trees that were planted on the road, for the canopy they could provide.

However, there is one albizia lebbeck tree that seems to have just grown, with little assistance. It is found rooted in the soil by the side of the bridge. As expected, this tree draws many birds for its canopy.

“An albizia lebbeck tree may not have anything to offer birds in terms of food, but it is ideal for roosting. It may also lend itself to nesting, as holes can develop in this tree. And then, the flowers are arresting. As it is a legume tree, it is good for the soil,” says D. Narasimhan, member, Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Board.

What else do you want?