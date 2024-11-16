A collection point for coconut shells at Pudupet

Every form of waste has a purpose that would seem tailor-made for it. It takes effort, by human hands, to ensure that particular waste material, discard meets its purpose and serves it well.

With this philosophy in mind, the voluntary organisation Namma Ooru Foundation has launched what it calls “Sustainable Sirattai”, an initiative to aggregate the coconut shells and send them to factories and small-scale units that can make the products given below with those shells.

Towards this end, the Foundation invites people to accumulate coconut shells and drop them off at Namma Ooru Centre for Sustainability in Pudupet. A press release about “Sustainable Sirattai” observes that by virtue of their hardness and eco-friendliness, coconut shells allow themselves to be turned into a wide range of products.

The release goes on to explain that coconut shells can be used to produce activated carbon which finds its application in water purification, air filtration and food processing.

By charring, coconut shells can be turned into coconut shell charcoal, which can serve as a clean burning fuel in industrial applications, the release adds.

Coconut shells and upcycling

Coconut shells can be crafted into items such as bowls, cups, cutlery and other kitchenware, the release adds. Coconut shells can also be used in school projects.

Coconut shells aid the practice of sustainability by providing eco-friendly alternatives to synthetic materials, the release notes.

The drop off point is:

Namma Ooru Centre for Sustainability, 20, Veerabadhran Street, Pudupet, Komaleeswaranpet, Egmore. For more details, call 95662 60703 or 98409 87363

