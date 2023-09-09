HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

‘A city’s pride is in the way it greets people’

September 09, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Annadurai

Annadurai

AUTORICKSHAW DRIVER

ANNADURAI

Your fondest memory of Chennai?

Chennai has a unique vibe. My home town is Thanjavur; my father shifted to Chennai 35 years ago and the city has been nurturing us ever since. Our family is proof to the saying: vandhaarai vaazha vaikkum Chennai. If you throw a seed here, it will grow into a tree. That’s the kind of positive vibe the city has.

Your fondest memory of The Hindu?

I’ve been keeping newspapers in my autorickshaw for the past 15 years. The Hindu is the number one that I always have because all my customers reach out for it. It has also led to many commuters becoming my regulars. In this way, I believe The Hindu has played a huge part in my business too.

How did the city grow on you?

Chennai has changed a lot over the years. But one thing about it has remained the same - the affection that people have. A city’s pride is in the way it greets people. I feel proud to be a Chennaikaaran. I can’t pick just one good quality of the city and that’s what makes Chennai unique. My identity is Chennai and one of Chennai’s identity is the autorickhaw. I’m proudly made of Chennai!”

Related Topics

Chennai / Madras Week

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.