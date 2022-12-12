A Christmas gift to bring a smile to the child on the street 

December 12, 2022 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST

Here is a list of volunteering initiatives, and you may take your pick: Buying toys, wrapping gifts and distributing them, being a photographer for a day and designing creatives.

Gifting Smiles, a flagship initiative of AGUA Women Foundation, is inviting people across ages to help bring smiles to underprivileged children in the streets by gifting them Christmas presents.

“Surprise” is the main element of this initiative which is in its seventh year.

While the primary focus of the initiative is on areas in and around East Coast Road where the fishing communities live, the drive would launch out to various neighourhoods across the city with the help of its volunteers.

More than 300 volunteers gather to collect funds from the month of October, buy age-appropriate new toys for children, giftwrap and colour-code them in December and then distribute them, says a release.

The drive is scheduled to be held in the first week of January.

Last year, more than 5500 toys were distributed in various areas including Injambakkam kuppam, Panaiyur kuppam, Nainar Kuppam, Kaanathur Kuppam and Karikattu Kuppam. This year, they plan to cover more areas on the coastline.

The Foundation welcomes any small volunteering act from citizens.

For details, contact 9790907817 or visit www.facebook.com/AGUAGiftingSmiles