  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Who are the goal-scorers in FIFA World Cup semifinals before Qatar 2022?

A Christmas gift to bring a smile to the child on the street 

AGUA Women Foundation is inviting volunteers to cover various zones of the city

December 12, 2022 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST

Here is a list of volunteering initiatives, and you may take your pick: Buying toys, wrapping gifts and distributing them, being a photographer for a day and designing creatives.

Gifting Smiles, a flagship initiative of AGUA Women Foundation, is inviting people across ages to help bring smiles to underprivileged children in the streets by gifting them Christmas presents.

“Surprise” is the main element of this initiative which is in its seventh year.

While the primary focus of the initiative is on areas in and around East Coast Road where the fishing communities live, the drive would launch out to various neighourhoods across the city with the help of its volunteers.

More than 300 volunteers gather to collect funds from the month of October, buy age-appropriate new toys for children, giftwrap and colour-code them in December and then distribute them, says a release.

The drive is scheduled to be held in the first week of January.

Last year, more than 5500 toys were distributed in various areas including Injambakkam kuppam, Panaiyur kuppam, Nainar Kuppam, Kaanathur Kuppam and Karikattu Kuppam. This year, they plan to cover more areas on the coastline.

The Foundation welcomes any small volunteering act from citizens.

For details, contact 9790907817 or visit www.facebook.com/AGUAGiftingSmiles

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.