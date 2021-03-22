A centre that empowers local communities for clean water

One of the initiatives is to improve the reverse osmosis method of purifying water but with reduced wastage and this technology has been implemented in some communities in Ramanathapuram and Birbhum.

The International Centre for Clean Water (ICCW) that completes two years has been working on several aspects to ensure clean, quality water for people.

Established with funding from H.T. Parekh Foundation under the guidance of T. Pradeep, who was honoured with Padma Shri last year, the centre has 15 persons, including engineers and scientists.

The centre is working on various projects under Mr. Pradeep, who believes availability of clean water is the single most important indicator of development. ICCW chief executive officer E. Nandakumar takes forward this mission by engaging organisations from across the world to work with the centre. It has also provided solutions to international companies.

Closer home, one of the initiatives is to improve the reverse osmosis method of purifying water but with reduced water wastage. The technology has been implemented in some communities in Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu and Birbhum in West Bengal.

In Ramanathapuram, a pilot project to study the water needs of the population was conducted. The researchers came up with a water security index based on the demand and usage efficiency. The researchers have trained communities to take care of their resource by teaching them to maintain their water plants. “We have taught communities to take ownership and promote water stewardship,” Mr. Nandakumar said.

In another initiative, students are being trained to map ground water. The centre is also working on developing low cost kits and sensors that can assess the quality of water. Apart from mapping the water bodies, it is also in the process of creating an app to connect people.

“Our intention is to empower the local people and have clear control over the quality of water. If it is not good, they should have a voice to say it and the utilities have to do something. This is the grassroots level change we want to bring. We are looking for funding as we are an NGO and depend on CSR, government funds or grants,” Mr. Nandakumar explained.