A celebration of talent from all walks of life

Nearly two decades ago, A.D. Padmasingh Issac started the ‘Aachi’ company with just one product and today, it has grown to encompass about 250.

On Friday, he received the A.C. Muthiah Award for achievement as a first generation entrepreneur.

Tamil scholar V. Sivasubramanian received the Rajah Sir Annamalai Chettiar Award and artist A. Manivel the M.A. Chidambaram Chettiar Award, at the 99th birth anniversary celebrations of M.A. Chidambaram Chettiar.

Speaking of Mr. Isaac, Ashwin Muthiah, son of A.C. Muthiah and founder and chairman of AM International, said, “He lost his father when he was just 12. After finishing his graduation, he joined as a sales officer. Today, his company has a turnover of ₹1,500 crore, and employs millions.”

Reducing burden

Mr. Issac spoke about how he came up with the name ‘Aachi’ for his brand. “In Thoothukudi where I hail from, Aachi is what we call our grandmothers. For us, she is the queen of the kitchen. After deep contemplation, I finally zeroed in on this name. I came up with these products only to reduce the burden of women struggling to make these powders,” he added.

K. Vaidyanathan, Editor of Dinamani, noted that Mr. Sivasubramanian has been a forerunner in protecting and promoting the Tamil language. He said Mr. Manivel was an extremely fine artist.

“It is quite remarkable how they carefully pick and choose the awardees every year. These three persons have been rightly chosen for the award this year,” he added.

Industrialist A.C. Muthiah spoke on the occasion.