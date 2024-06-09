A caregiver, who has inspired others, struggles

It was in 1986 that India reported its first diagnosed cases of HIV/AIDS. And they were from Chennai. A group of six sex workers had tested positive for the virus. One of them was Selvi, who had come to Chennai with her two-year-old son. When Selvi had to undergo treatment with no one to support her, social activist Mary Thomas stepped in as her caregiver. “I was working with journalist Shyamala Natarajan, who was raising awareness on HIV and instituted a case in court for the women who were locked in a vigilance home to be released,” she recalls.

According to her, the room could hold no more than 25 people, but at least 50 persons, including children, were kept there. And there was only one bathroom for all. “Finally, a kind judge ruled in favour of the women in 1990 so that they could get counselling and treatment. All the women returned home, except for Selvi. She and her son stayed back as her condition was terminal,” says Mary.

With the help of Suniti Solomon, who diagnosed these first HIV cases, she was admitted to the Voluntary Health Services Hospital. “Selvi couldn’t even take treatment. I would look after her, bring her food and other essentials. For over seven years, Shymala ma’am and I would help her — until her death. At that time, she asked me to start a home for those affected with HIV,” recalls Mary.

Small beginning

Mary started the Selvi Memorial Illam Trust in 1999 near the Tambaram Sanatorium for HIV patients to stay for treatment. “The building could house at least 100 people at a time. We offered counselling too. The patients could stay for three days until they got their results and then return to their home town,” she says.

Mary’s fight against HIV started even before she met Selvi. In 1993, Mary worked to raise awareness of the spread of HIV. It was prevalent in Tindivanam, Salem, and Namakkal. “We would get only about ₹150 a day in allowance. We would train others in the methods to prevent HIV. We used to distribute condoms to truck-drivers and sex workers. We would underscore the importance of condoms,” Mary adds.

Lack of funds

However, things were not so smooth for Mary any more. The 58-year-old had to stop the operations of the trust in 2012 as the building’s rent became unaffordable. She ran from pillar to post to get more funds, but in vain. Even a court case did not help. Today, she helps people within her capacity, but her body fails her. “My kidneys and heart are no longer working as they did in the past. It’s difficult to afford even dialysis. I have more work to do, but my body cannot keep up,” she says.

The reason for the number of HIV cases to have come down is increased awareness. “Today, women themselves walk into a pharmacy and ask for a condom, something that is heart-warming, as they take responsibility for their health.”

