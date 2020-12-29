A call to to relocate sub-registrar office

The sub-registrar office in Velachery. Photo: special arrangement

29 December 2020 12:48 IST

Visitors complain that this facility in Velachery is not spacious, and point out that during the pandemic, it cannot help people maintain social distancing

Visitors to the sub-registrar office at Rajalakshmi Nagar in Velachery are put to inconvenience as it is not spacious. Although this problem has been around all these years, it has become conspicuous now, due to the need for social distancing.

There isn’t enough space for everybody to sit and so, people can be seen waiting outside.

Long-time residents of Velachery point out that the office functions from a rented building, and that it has had three different addresses in the past 20 years. Earlier, it operated from LIC Colony and was then shifted to Oradi Amman Kovil Street and then to Rajalakshmi Nagar. Residents of nearby areas have complained of haphazard parking of vehicles in the interior lanes by visitors to the office. A few residents’ welfare associations in Velachery have suggested that the sub-registrar office be shifted to the Tahsildar office on Gandhi Salai.

“The Tahsildar office is a spacious facility with a parking lot. It was inaugurated two years ago. It has a ground as well as a first floor. While the sub-registrar office must be approximately 900 sq.ft in dimensions, the Tahsildar office should be around 10,000 sq.ft. Moreover, as per FSI rules, another floor can be added to the Tahsildar office. Further, both the offices come under Revenue Department. We therefore assume that there should not be any problem in implementing our suggestion. We request the authorities concerned to look into this requirement because, every day close to 100 registrations happen here. This includes property and marriage registrations. On auspicious days, it is terrible and simply impossible to enter the office. Besides residents of Velachery, those from Madipakkam also visit this sub-registrar office. For these reasons, it has to be relocated to a spacious facility,” says S. Kumara Raja, an office-bearer of Annai Indira Nagar Residents Welfare Association and regular visitor to the sub-registrar office as he is in the real-estate business.