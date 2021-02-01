A business hub amid squalor

01 February 2021 01:28 IST

Garbage is not cleared for many days

The air in the intersection of Mulla Sahib Street and Thirupalli Street, located closer to Mint Street, carries a stench of decaying garbage.

The spot has two huge garbage containers, adjacent to a transformer, providing enough forage for stray cattle. Shopkeepers in the vicinity say that although the conservancy workers visit the area daily, the garbage bins are not cleared for several days.

“Garbage trucks rarely come to this spot. Conservancy workers, pushing tricycles, occasionally clear only a part of it,” says Mukesh, who works at a nearby shop. Similar is the situation on Amman Koil Street, Anna Pillai Street and Govindappa Naicken Street.

Advertising

Advertising

Overflowing sewers

Apart from the failure to clear garbage, residents and shopkeepers complain of overflowing underground sewers. A shopkeeper on Amman Koil Street says sewage had overflowed from a manhole located near the Dharmanath Jain Temple until recently. “Workers would visit and fix the issue once in a while. However, it would recur the very next day. Luckily, the issue has not recurred for the past few days. We hope this continues,” he says.

A senior official of the Corporation said that although the locality generated a huge quantity of garbage, workers did a fair job of keeping the area clean. “If we have better cooperation from shopkeepers and residents, we will be able to do better,” he said.