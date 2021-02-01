A business hub amid squalor

The air in the intersection of Mulla Sahib Street and Thirupalli Street, located closer to Mint Street, carries a stench of decaying garbage.
The spot has two huge garbage containers, adjacent to a transformer, providing enough forage for stray cattle. Shopkeepers in the vicinity say that although the conservancy workers visit the area daily, the garbage bins are not cleared for several days.
“Garbage trucks rarely come to this spot. Conservancy workers, pushing tricycles, occasionally clear only a part of it,” says Mukesh, who works at a nearby shop. Similar is the situation on Amman Koil Street, Anna Pillai Street and Govindappa Naicken Street.
Overflowing sewers
Apart from the failure to clear garbage, residents and shopkeepers complain of overflowing underground sewers. A shopkeeper on Amman Koil Street says sewage had overflowed from a manhole located near the Dharmanath Jain Temple until recently. “Workers would visit and fix the issue once in a while. However, it would recur the very next day. Luckily, the issue has not recurred for the past few days. We hope this continues,” he says.
A senior official of the Corporation said that although the locality generated a huge quantity of garbage, workers did a fair job of keeping the area clean. “If we have better cooperation from shopkeepers and residents, we will be able to do better,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath