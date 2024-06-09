A bus shelter at last on a stark landscape

A bus shelter at the stopover opposite the Sholinganallur IT Special Economic Zone on Perumbakkam Main Road was in the works on June 4, and up and running the next day. Installed by CMRL, this bus shelter is largely in the mould of a regular bus shelter. It stands next to a tent, reportedly a carryover from an event but now serves commuters. Conventional or unconventional, a roof over commuters helps in these times of showers, often unexpected and in large volume, from a secondary monsoon. And between showers, Chennai is always a cauldron. CMRL should prioritise the construction of bus shelters in landscapes where commuters do not have any buildings nearby to shelter from shower and shine. This bus stop with the Perumbakkam wetland forming the backdrop is set in such a landscape, and the absence of a shelter was deeply felt by commuters for a long time.

