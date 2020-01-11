A bumpy ride near Teynampet Metro

Delay in mending the battered portions of the road between Cenotaph Road junction and the Metro Rail station in Teynampet on Anna Salai, is posing a threat to the safety of motorists. The stretch comes under the maintenance of the State Highways Department.

Motorists are complaining that most of the bitumen topping was washed away during the recent rains and the pothole-ridden road is becoming dangerous.

After two-way traffic arrangement was implemented on Cenotaph Road a few months ago in an effort to decongest Nandanam junction, the stretch has been witnessing a heavy flow of vehicular traffic.

A traffic police officer says that the stretch has not been laid since the Metro Rail station at Teynampet opened last year.

“Motorcyclists are the worst-hit as the uneven surface of the road often causes the riders to lose balance,” says S. Vignesh, a motorist from Alwarpet.

As per the present traffic arrangement, motorists coming from Nandanam can proceed straight towards Gemini flyover and also take a left turn at the junction near the Metro Rail station in Teyanampet to reach Pondy Bazaar and T. Nagar.

The existing traffic arrangement was introduced in 2012 to facilitate Metro Rail work on Anna Salai. Despite the opening of Metro Rail stations between Washermenpet and DMS (Directorate of Medical Services) in Teynampet, the stretch has been ignored.

Interestingly, most of the other sections of Anna Salai — DMS in Teynampet, Nandanam junction and LIC Building — have been relaid and also widened. An official from the State Highways says that shortage of bitumen and continuous flow of traffic, even during the night hours, are causing the delay in re-laying the portion of the stretch. “Steps will be taken to re-lay the road soon,” says the official.