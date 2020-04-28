A bulk order for cloth masks

The residents welfare association of AGS Colony, Velachery has initiated an exercise to promote the safety of its residents, and also of those who are outside the circle of familiarity but have an impact on life in the neighbourhood.

Association secretary Geetha Ganesh says, “A list of residents, complete with their postal addresses and phone numbers, has been sent via WhatsApp to a tailor chosen for this work. The tailor delivers the cloth masks at residents’ houses, priced ₹10 a piece, based on the order placed by the family. The families make a direct payment. So far, 60 families have used this service; 1,200 cloth masks have been purchased,” says Geetha.

The Association has placed an order for 200 cloth masks, bearing the cost from its reserves.

Geetha continues, “These masks will be given to conservancy workers; watchmen and sweepers of the two GCC parks in the neighbourhood; and Tangedco linesmen. Besides, we will give away cloth masks to MTC drivers and conductors, after the lockdown is lifted and MTC services resume.”

The Association will be giving away masks to vendors who cant afford to buy them.

M. Selva Rani, the tailor brought on board by AGS Colony Residents’ Welfare Association for this work, accepts bulk orders for cloth masks, and she points out that at the same time she distributes cloth masks for free to those working on the frontlines. including conservancy workers, police personnel, men who deliver LPG cylinders.