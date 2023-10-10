A bouquet of ticketing options and the flaws that remain unaddressed

October 10, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST

Eight years ago, in June 2015, when Chennai Metro Rail was launched for the first time, lakhs of people would stand in the queue, during the initial few days, to buy a token and take a joyride to experience this new transport system and get a quick glimpse of the city through it.

But after the first couple of days, just about 10,000 people would use this system to travel between Koyambedu and Alandur and the majority of them would only resort to buying tokens. The other ticket — smartcard — didn’t have too many takers.

But, in the last few years, an array of options to buy tickets has been made available, with the increase in patronage. Tokens and smartcards aside, an average of about 2.80 lakh passengers, who travel every day by Metro Rail, have the options of QR Code tickets, National Common Mobility Cards, Store Value Card, PayTM and WhatsApp tickets.

There is also a group ticket option for those travelling in large numbers. As many still consider Metro Rail fares as costlier than those of MTC buses, there is a 20% discount for those buying smartcards, National Common Mobility Cards, QR Code, WhatsApp and PayTM tickets.

The data show that in September too, smartcards continue to be the most used option by commuters: 43.6 lakh commuters used their smartcards for travel. And 27.82 lakh commuters used QR Code tickets.

Flaws within system

While numerous methods are available to buy tickets, commuters do encounter hassles while buying some of the tickets. While smartcards are popular among commuters, it isn’t enough if they recharge the cards online. Commuters have to come to the station counter and validate them.

K. Sathyanarayana, a frequent commuter who takes Metro Rail for travel to different locations in the city, says, “At a time when we are heading the digital way for numerous things, such simple flaws which cause us inconvenience should be addressed.”

In the case of QR Code tickets, commuters say that the ticket doesn’t get generated sometimes, but the money gets deducted. Similar issues occur when the tickets are bought on WhatsApp. Sources say the number of complaints has come down, and officials are addressing the issues.

Machines don’t work

Several ticket-vending machines don’t function. P. Viswanathan, a resident of Chitlapakkam, who often travels from the airport to Chennai Central by Metro Rail, says the machines do not work at a majority of the stations. “Why invest so many crores of rupees in a system if it will not work even for about 10 years? Only the smartcards can be recharged in those machines that work. This shouldn’t be case. At a time when we witness a lot of crowds and long queues, it will be easy for commuters to buy and recharge smartcards quickly if these machines work well,” he adds.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited, in a bid to switch to open loop ticketing permanently in future, they have been promoting National Common Mobility Cards to new commuters, instead of the regular smartcards.

“This is the future; hence, we encourage the new commuters to use them. In future, when other modes of transports like MTC buses and suburban trains too have the system to accept this card, it will be easy for commuters. They will just use one card to travel through various modes of transport,” an official says.

‘A waste of time’

But commuters say that while officials are keen on selling the National Common Mobility Cards, they fail to realise that they cannot be used for payment in the parking spaces; they have to pay with their smartcards or in cash.

Commuters say this is a waste of time and before a system is implemented, it should at least be accepted in the entire Chennai Metro Rail network.

Mr. Sathyanarayana says he is forced to have a smartcard because he needs to pay for parking. “If National Common Mobility Cards are the future, they should ensure that this card is launched only after it is made compatible with the parking payment machines. Not just the smartcards, all forms of ticket should be available for both travel and parking so that commuters can save time. Only then will a system become more reliable,” he adds.

Officials say the process to integrate it with the parking system is under way and will be completed at the earliest.