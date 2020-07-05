A booster, twice a week

Chennai

05 July 2020 00:02 IST

RWA in Thirumullaivoyal also serves the health drink at the doorsteps of senior citizens

Twice a week — Monday and Friday — residents of Venketachalam Nagar in Thirumullovoyal have a good reason to head to the main road. The residents’ welfare association serves them a cup of kabasura kudineer, free of cost.

This initiative was started based on popular demand from residents. After a detailed discussion in the WhatsApp group of the residents’ association, it was decided that it should be started and kept running for the next few months.

“Not everyone knows or is patient enough to make this health drink on a regular basis. Some can afford it and others cannot. So, we decided to distribute the health drink to all for free,” says S. Aravazhi, president, Venketachalam Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

Advertising

Advertising

Residents have taken up different roles as part of this initiative. They have divided themselves into four small teams, each consisting of three residents. Tasks include preparing the health drink, sourcing the health drink powder from the Siddha institute in Anna Nagar, mobilising funds for the purpose and informing residents. The health drink is also given to senior citizens and those who are sick, at their doorsteps by resident-volunteers. During the drive, a team ensures residents maintain social distance and wear masks.

Each resident is given around 50 ml of the drink in a paper cup. On an average, 200 grams of kabasara kudineer is mixed for every 10 litres of water with each 50 grams packet costing ₹ 90. More than 200 residents have visited the distribution centre for the health drink, since it was established on June 29.

Residents from neighbouring areas like Velammal New Town, Thendral Nagar and Masilamani Nagar also visit the distribution centre; they are also planning to start similar exercise in the coming weeks.