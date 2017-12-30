A boost to your child’s imagination

Pack the 2018 Pongal week with more fun for your children. For three days, from January 14, The Hindu Lit for Life Children's Fest will present a series of workshops for children from ages 5-8 and 9-12. Amelio presents ‘Let’s Get Dramatic’ (5-8 years) conducted by Freddy Koikaran, a professional musician, actor and voice-over artist from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. on January 15 where children will bring alive the characters in the books they read in a 90-minute workshop.

Amelio’s ‘Pulitzer, Here I Come’ is a two-day workshop for the 9-12 year age group where participants can learn to ideate and create a story, sketch and detail their characters, write a plot and put a book together. Conducted by Pravin Sekar, this will be held from 2.30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on 14 January and from noon to 1.30 p.m. on the next day.

Chetan Sharma, filmmaker, animator, writer, storyteller, designer and voice-over artist, will conduct two workshops on how to illustrate your writing. ‘Hear Me Roar’ for the 5-8 year age group will be on January 14 from 2.30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and ‘That Can't be True’ for the 9-12 year age group on January 15 from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Brighter Minds will conduct two whole brain wellness programmes — ‘Train Your Brain’ (5-8 years) to teach brain exercises, breathing techniques, relaxation, dance, fun games, and music to stimulate the brain's intuitive capabilities on January 15 from noon to 2 p.m. The next day, from 10 a.m. to noon, ‘Rewire Your Brain’ for those in the 9-12 year age group will help to increase creativity and intuitive capability.

Geetha Ramanujam of Kathalaya will host ‘Short Tales’ for the 5-8 years group from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. on 15 January 15 and ‘Tall Tales’ for those in the 9-12 group on 14 January from 11.45 a.m. to 1.15 p.m.

Harsha Atria of Science Utsav will show kids in the 5-8 years age group to make stuff, including magic potions that change colour and how to make water disappear at a hands-on workshop on January 14 from 11.45 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. Participants in the age group of 9-12 years can learn ‘Science in Action’ that will help them rediscover the science of flying and floating objects through experiments, stories, games and hands-on activities. On January 14, for an hour-and-a-half from 10 a.m., master puppeteer Meena Naik will show the 5-8 age group how to transform boring brown bags into animated, colourful objects in Fun With figures. For the 9-12 year group, ‘Let’s Make Marionnettes’ will show them how to change cardboard boxes into puppets on January 15, from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. The registration fee for each workshop is Rs. 350 inclusive of GST. To register, visit thehindulfl.com/workshop/