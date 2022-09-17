A book on memoirs of a former governor released

It offers ample content for a range of readers: R.N. Ravi

R.N. Ravi, Governor of Tamil Nadu releasing the book “Manam Niraintha Makkal Sevai” (Tamil version) at a function held in Chennai on Saturday. Looking on are (from left) Sumangali Rajendran Jayakar, Director, International Initiatives, Le Torneau University, N. Ram, The Hindu Publishing Company Ltd., M. M. Rajendran, author, Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, T. N. Vallinayagam, Former Judge, Madras High Court. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

It offers ample content for a range of readers: R.N. Ravi

‘Manam Niraintha Makkal Sevai', a book on the memoirs of M.M. Rajendran, former Governor of Odisha, will be a reference point for a range of readers from students and civil service aspirants to those serving in public office, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said here on Saturday.

Launching the Tamil edition of ‘Service Uninterrupted’ at Raj Bhavan, the Governor said the book provided ample content for a wide range of readership and a peep into the history. It would be an inspiration for youngsters and a good reference material, including on how a governor functions, he said.

Noting that half of the book dealt on Mr. Rajendran’s role as a Governor, he said the one who occupied public office operated in different contexts — social, political and administrative. Describing public office as an abstract entity, he said: “It is an interplay of self and environment in which the person works and free will and compelling circumstances make a person take decisions. Persons holding public office are agents of history and history moves forward through such persons.”

Recalling his close association with the author, who was also former Tamil Nadu Chief secretary, Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said several parts of the book reflected on the author’s traits of professionalism and empathy.

It offered insights into how administration in India evolved over the decades. Mr. Das received the first copy of the book, translated by T. Siddharthan.

Speakers also recalled anecdotes on how Mr. Rajendran dealt with the 1964 Rameswaram cyclone that swept Dhanushkodi and the December 1999 Odisha cyclone.

N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group, said the book was a worthwhile journey with many accomplishments, challenges and moral courage.

He traced the early life of Mr. Rajendran and said family values had helped him in his long career. His hard work, integrity, interest in rural development and solving people’s problems were supported by his family. The emphasis on education made a big difference in Mr. Rajendran, who had a modest upbringing, Mr. Ram added.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Rajendran recalled his experiences with K. Kamaraj, former Chief Minister and his mentor. He recalled how disaster preparedness plans with community participation reduced damage in later years.

Cheyon, the book’s publisher and founder secretary, Mylai Thiruvalluvar Tamil Sangam; T.N. Vallinayagam, former judge, Madras High Court; Sumangali Rajendran Jayakar, the author’s daughter and Director, International Initiatives, Le Torneau University, the U.S. also spoke.