A bond with books, and libraries

When asked if she remembers how she fell in love with books, Ramya Subramanian says she remembers picking up books to read at the start of her summer holidays from Easwari Lending Library.

“My regular trips to the library cemented a lifelong bond with books that continues to this day,” says the Chennaiite, who is now settled in Germany. For many book lovers like her, Easwari Lending Library and its many branches in the city were a huge influence on their reading habits and was an integral part of the several libraries and bookstores the city is home to.

On hearing the news of the death of N. Palani, the founder of Easwari Libraries, several Chennai residents on social media shared stories – about him and the libraries. “I vividly remember how Mr. Palani used to enthusiastically recommend books for us to read when me and my brother were children,” Ms. Ramya recalled.

On Sunday, observed as World Book Day, Ms. Ramya was a part of a Twitter Spaces session where she and several other book lovers came together to speak about their shared love for books.

This love for books over the years – has manifested itself into ‘Bookstagram’ posts on Instagram, podcasts and discussions on Twitter, which has also added to steady library visits by readers, says P. Satish Kumar, Mr. Palani’s son, who runs Easwari Lending Libraries along with his brother P. Saravanan.

“I have only seen reading and the love for books steadily grow over the years. The variety of books available now are immense, and what is most heartening is seeing an increase in interest among parents wanting their children to read more,” he said.

Everytime a reader from the city recalls a fond memory of their association with the library and Mr. Palani, Mr. Satish is thrilled. “So many readers have called us over the last week and shared such stories,” he says.

Recalling his favourite memories tied to reading, Rahul Sridhar, a rapper and comedian from Chennai, says despite living in Kottivakkam, Murugan Lending Library in Adyar, a branch of Easwari Libraries, was where he made regular trips to as a middle school student for The Adventures of TinTin and The Adventures of Asterix comics.

“The librarian there wouldn’t just stop with good fiction recommendations but was also a great help when it came to recommending question banks and guides to borrow when I had to give exams over the years. My mother continues to be a member and seeks out the library for its extensive selection of Tamil books,” he adds.

As a city, Chennai, with its extensive network of government and private libraries has something for every reader. “Across these facilities, it is heartening to see an interest among parents to encourage reading and seek out books rooted in local history, focusing on representation and inclusive themes,” says Thirupurasundari Sevvel, a storyteller, who has mapped libraries and bookstores across the city as a part of the ‘Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai’ collective.

Apart from libraries that have a historical significance, such as the Madras Literary Society Library, Connemara Public Library, Ranade Library and Goshen library, she said there were several local libraries whose services that readers could avail of as well. “The Shenoy Nagar library is a beautiful space as is the Devaneya Pavanar library. For people who wish to start somewhere, there are several options all around to kickstart a reading habit. Books need libraries but libraries need readers,” she added.