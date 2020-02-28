A billboard that breathes

To throw light on health risks due to pollutants in the atmosphere, Apollo Cancer Centre, Teynampet has put up an installation - “Billboard that Breathes”.

According to a press release, the installation depicts the human lungs, retrofitted with HEPA filters and a fan that mimics breathing to visually demonstrate the impact of air pollution. One can witness the greying lungs as they breathe polluted air day after day.

The Air Quality Index reading was 141 on February 15, 157 on February 21, 180 on February 23 and 181 on February 27. On an average, the air quality index remained at 141.

Apart from impacting cardio-vascular health, polluted air was known to be a leading cause of lung cancer and other cancers linked to the oral cavity. This was an initiative by Apollo Hospitals as part of the Climate Action Month along with Comptroller and Auditor General of India and Jhatkaa.org, the release said.