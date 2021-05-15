A ‘banquet’ on the streets

Photo: Ragu R

15 May 2021 12:37 IST

On most days, E Nilavenni’s morning routine begins around 4.30 a.m. when she washes a variety of vegetables — passels of ladies finger, brinjal, onion and tomato, with each weighing five kilos. Chopped, the vegetables are boiled with rice to make vegetable rice.

Her husband, M Eassiya, a pastor at a church in Sholinganallur, helps her pack the meals along with 250 ml water bottles. Later, they drive across Chennai to distribute the food to the homeless and mentally-challenged persons.

Kasimedu, Royapuram, Vyasarpadi, R K Nagar, Park Town and Broadway are among the areas routinely covered by them.

Since the lockdown began on May 12, on an average, every day, over 100 food packets are being distributed. “We are helping the needy with our limited resources depending on the donations we receive. We focus on destitute, homeless and physically-challenged persons,” says 58-year-old Eassiya.

Prior to the lockdown, the couple gave a bath and haircut to mentally-challenged persons in the streets and roads of Old Mahabalipuram Road and East Coast Road.

On their birthdays and during festivals, donors also sponsor food packets for them to distribute to the needy. Nilavenni can be contacted at 7845542439