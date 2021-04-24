A baby step towards a ‘Green Velachery’

In commemoration of Earth Day, around 200 residents participated in a tree- planting drive, in Velachery. The initiative brought various residents’ associations of Velachery together, with the support of non-governmental organisations. The residents’ associations are from VGP Selva Nagar, Park Avenue, Annai Indira Nagar, Balakrishna Nagar, Udhayam Nagar, Anna Nagar, Venus Colony, Seshadripuram, and Sarathi Nagar.

Association apartments included Anmol Flats and Ramaniyam Marvel.

The NGOs that supported the exercise by supplying tree saplings are: Exnora International, Nizhal Trust, Kattabomman Friend’s Club, Save Velachery Water Bodies Forum and Green Society Welfare Association.

“We call this campaign ‘Green Velachery’. The saplings were planted along the median of Link Road which runs along Taramani and Perungudi MRTS railway stations; and on the roads around a park at VGP Selva Nagar. The campaign seeks to enhance Velachery’s green cover. We will focus on Wards 177, 178 and 179. Our target is to plant one lakh tree saplings by June 2022. Henceforth, towards this objective, we will meet every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. We have made arrangements to water the saplings by hiring the service of a private water supplier. These saplings will be watered on alternate days for another two months. Some residents have agreed to bear the expenditure. Further, this campaign will also focus on restoration and protection of waterbodies in Velachery,” says S. Kumararaja, vice-president, Annai Indira Nagar Residents Welfare Association. To know more about this campaign, call 98840 44515 / 90030 88704 / 94445 14032 / 94443 19167 / 94440 67668.