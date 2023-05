May 23, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST

Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) A. Arun, 1998-batch IPS officer, on Monday took over as Avadi Police Commissioner viz. Sandeep Rai Rathore who has been promoted as Director-General of Police (Training).

Mr. Arun is the second Commissioner since the formation of new commissionerate. He had earlier served as ADGP Civil Supplies, Additional Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police and Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi.