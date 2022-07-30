A 64-square board, a wheelchair and an indomitable spirit

Sharon plays blind-folded with her dad

July 30, 2022 23:15 IST

That would sum up 13-year-old Sharon Rachel who has dared to dream beyond the restricting dimensions of her disability

A chess player, Sharon Rachel is wishing on a star that she gets to visit the Chess Olympiad at Mamallapuram. Her parents are worried the drive would leave Sharon exhausted. Besides, if there were not sufficient disabled-friendly features at the venue, Sharon could find the visit less than pleasant.

Aged 13, she has Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a rare degenerative disease she was diagnosed with as a toddler. She moves with the help of a motorised wheelchair. Recently, The Edit Foundation, a Chennai-based non-profit, gifted her a customised stair-climbing electric wheelchair.

Elizabeth Aby and Aby Mathew could not have thanked them enough for this gift. During a chess tournament at a city college a few years ago, Sharon realised the venue did not have lift or ramp to take her to the first floor.

“A few support staff from the college lifted Sharon in her wheelchair to take her to the room, which caught the attention of many others at the venue,” says Elizabeth.

And then, Anu Gopalakrishnan, founder/trustee of The Edit Foundation gifts Sharon this advanced wheelchair.

Sharon with Anu Gopalakrishnan

Before registering for any event, the family checks with the organisers if the the venue is disabled-friendly.

“Due to such venues, my daughter has a delayed start to a match,” says Aby, adding that the experience leaves her mentally and physically exhausted.

Despite the limiting factors, Sharon has shone in regional and state level tournaments. “Many a time the dignitary has come down from the stage to give her the prize,” says Elizabeth.

Fourth prize in the Tiruvalluvar district selection chess championship held in January 2022, first prize (Open Women’s category) in TN State Level Physically Disabled Chess Championship held at Trichy in May 2022 and 5th prize in 1st GCA State Level children’s tournament held in March 2022 are among her achievements.

Sharon requires help to make her moves on the 64 squares. “She cannot move her fingers and legs freely, so she tells me the notation and either I or someone else makes the move on her behalf,” says Aby.

Sharon’s mother introduced her to chess to keep her company during during the PT period when the other children would be on the ground. “Sunita Jain introduced her to professional chess five years ago and since then, there has been no looking back,” says Aby, a banker.

With most of the competitions held online, the pandemic had a silver lining for Sharon, a Class VIII student of Spartan Exclusive School in Mogappair.

“She could continue practising without any break,” says Aby, adding Sharon is good only at the “classic” version.

Ask Sharon whom she is cheering for at the Olympiad, and pat come the reply. “Women’s team! Koneru Humpy is my favourite.”

Sharon revels she is going to convince her parents to take her and her younger brother who is on the spectrum to Mamallapuram.