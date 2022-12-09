A 61-year-old former drug addict, now a peer educator helps people out of substance abuse

December 09, 2022 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Chennai

Years after being addicted to drugs, a 61-year-old man has turned his life into a lesson for scores of drug addicts. C. Ravi, turned into a peer educator, reaching out to persons addicted to drugs around Pulianthope for the last five years, helping them to wean off drug use and seek prompt medical help.

Mr. Ravi's, who rents out wooden stools and ladders, day starts at 7 a.m. every day when he meets the identified drug users, mainly those who used painkiller medications with sedatives in an injectable form, in and around Pulianthope. Familiar with their routine, he knows where to find and talk to them, including tea shops.

“My life was a mess when I was addicted to drugs and used to inject painkiller medications with sedatives. My wife and children were scared of me. When we did not have money for food, I used to fight every morning for ₹100 or ₹200. They lost peace in their life. My health deteriorated, and in 1997 I decided to seek medical help,” he said.

As years passed, Mr. Ravi’s dependence on drugs reduced with medication and counselling, and he became a peer educator five years ago. Today, he is on regular follow-up at the Opioid Substitution Therapy centre at the Institute of Mental Health.

Despite facing a resistant group, he ensures to do his bit. “Earlier, I was one among them. Then, I came out of the group, and I am healthy and able to work now. When I became a peer educator, they started to wonder how a person like me, who was worse than many of them, is now trying to talk and advise them. Many of them get angry and shout at me. Some do not care to listen. But I know that I cannot react angrily and cannot change them immediately. So, I meet them everyday and talk them out of substance abuse gradually,” he explained.

During his interactions, he talks about the health implications of drug abuse and how it destroys families. “I tell them how my health worsened and how I could not take care of my family. I tell them how therapy helped me to come out of addiction, and how medical help is accessible now,” he said.

So far, he has helped 50 to 60 people get help and come out of their addiction, he says. “My family is so happy to see me like this. People in my area respect me a lot,” he said.