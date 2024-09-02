ADVERTISEMENT

A 24-year-old person arrested for possessing and selling painkiller tablets

Published - September 02, 2024 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pattinapakkam police arrested a 24-year-old resident of Kotturpuram for possessing and attempting to sell Nitravet and other tablets on Saturday.

A senior official of the city police said a special police team received a tip-off that a person was selling Nitravet and other pain relief tablets. Based on this, a team took up surveillance of Srinivasapuram market and spotted a person moving in a suspicious manner. When the team checked his bags, they found more than 2,000 tablets of Tydol and Nitravet that he had smuggled in from Hyderabad. The suspect, identified as D. Adil Basha during investigation, said he had rented a house in Srinivasapuram for more than a month and was engaged in selling the pain reliever tablets. The accused was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

