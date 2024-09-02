GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A 24-year-old person arrested for possessing and selling painkiller tablets

Published - September 02, 2024 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pattinapakkam police arrested a 24-year-old resident of Kotturpuram for possessing and attempting to sell Nitravet and other tablets on Saturday.

A senior official of the city police said a special police team received a tip-off that a person was selling Nitravet and other pain relief tablets. Based on this, a team took up surveillance of Srinivasapuram market and spotted a person moving in a suspicious manner. When the team checked his bags, they found more than 2,000 tablets of Tydol and Nitravet that he had smuggled in from Hyderabad. The suspect, identified as D. Adil Basha during investigation, said he had rented a house in Srinivasapuram for more than a month and was engaged in selling the pain reliever tablets. The accused was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.