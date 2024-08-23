A 2,000-year-old chariot that livens up the temple festival in Tiruvottiyur

For most people who pass through Tiruvottiyur Theradi on the Metro Rail’s Phase I Extension line, it is just another station on the stretch. But for those who have lived long enough to fall in love with the quaint old town, the spot is an emotion. For, it used to be the resting point of the chariot of the Sri Thyagarajaswamy and Vadivudaiamman temple, which is said to be over 2,000-years-old, and a place that Tamil Saints Appar and Thirugnanasambandar Sundaramurthi, and Carnatic composer Saints Thyagaraja and Muthuswamy Dikshitar are said to have visited.

“There used to be around 25 steps and a mandapam on Tiruvottiyur High Road where the temple car would be parked after its annual procession. However, following the road widening and civic developments, the temple car is now parked near the temple,” said Ma. Ki. Ramanan, a Tamil scholar and long-time resident of the area.

Several decades ago, the chariot used to be around 70 ft tall. But, due to annual repairs, its height has reduced to 40 ft over the years. “The Metro Rail tracks were built at a higher elevation in Tiruvottiyur just so the temple car could continue using its usual route in February-March. The tracks have been built at a height of 17 m (around 55 ft),” he added.

Bringing a community together

The annual car festival during the Tamil month of Masi is a sight to behold and is a time when families and friends come together to celebrate. “Those who have settled in other areas come back every year just to witness the grandeur of Sri Thyagarajaswamy giving darshan to those standing on the Mada streets. Women draw large kolams along the route and devotees pour crystal salt under the temple car’s huge wheels, distribute turmeric and saffron, and serve free refreshments to beat the heat. It brings the community together and cuts across religious and communal barriers,” said Indira Kannan of Pillayar Koil Lane.

Ms. Kannan, who has been living in the locality and witnessing the festival for more than 75 years, is happy that though the place where the chariot was once parked has been demolished to make way for the Metro Rail station, at least the station itself has been named after it. For many people, participating in the pulling of the temple car is a highlight of the festival. The vadam, as the rope is called, is made of coconut fibre. But when bound together and twisted, it has immense strength. Many are just happy to just touch the rope, she added.

Sivacharya Sundararam, another resident, said the temple chariot procession carrying the deities would be led by a small chariot carrying the idols of Lord Ganesha, Lord Muruga, and other deities.