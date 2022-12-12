A 20-cm-long needle removed from thoracic cavity of man at RGGGH

December 12, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

During the early hours of December 10, a 47-year-old man was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) with a 20-cm-long needle, which is used to stitch gunny bags, pierced close to the spinal cord. Hours later, a team of doctors, led by a cardiothoracic surgeon, removed the needle that had entered into his right lung and superior vena cava (SVC).

The man, a resident of Tirukovilur, sustained the stab injury in an assault and was under the influence of alcohol. The assault occurred late on December 9, after which he was rushed to the Villupuram government hospital. The patient was then, referred to RGGGH.

“He was brought to the hospital during the early hours of December 10. We evaluated him and took a CT scan. The needle was pierced posteriorly, and had entered very close to the spinal cord, in between two ribs. It had entered into the upper part of the right lung and into the SVC, which is a major blood vessel. Only about two to three cm of the needle was outside the body, and the major portion was inside the thoracic cavity,” Manimaran Samidurai, senior assistant professor, department of cardiothoracic surgery at RGGGH said.

Doctors knew that they had to handle the patient carefully considering the risk of collapse. The patient was taken up for an emergency surgery. It was performed under endotracheal tube intubation general anaesthesia with lateral intubation.

“The patient was in a lateral position. We planned to repair the SVC first. So, we opened up, repaired the two sides of the SVC and then pulled out the needle. We then repaired the lung,” he said. Post-surgery, the patient was clinically stable and had no complaints.

If anybody had tried to pull the needle out, he could have collapsed. This, and timely referral to a higher medical centre helped save him, he said.