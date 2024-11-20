A 2-day online camp for teens to ‘impart positivity’

MiTran Global is hosting a two-day online camp designed to “impart positivity” for teenagers aged 11 to 17, which is scheduled for November 23 and 24. The programme aims to impart the tools to build confidence, and deepen focus on academics and personal growth.

The camp features three modules, centred on transforming the exam experience for students with emphasis on healthy study habits, anxiety and stress management. Other modules delve into study strategies, and on “positive mind mastery” covering techniques on revision efficiency, improving memory, as well as gratitude practices and goal setting.

Participants can choose between two time slots: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both days. The camp will conclude with a graduation ceremony attended by the students and parents.

The registration fee is ₹199. Interested students can register through MiTran Global website https://hub.mitranglobal.com/services/ipc or contact 7483262507 for more details.

