ADVERTISEMENT

A 2-day online camp for teens to ‘impart positivity’

Published - November 20, 2024 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The programme aims to impart the tools to build confidence

The Hindu Bureau

MiTran Global is hosting a two-day online camp designed to “impart positivity” for teenagers aged 11 to 17, which is scheduled for November 23 and 24. The programme aims to impart the tools to build confidence, and deepen focus on academics and personal growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The camp features three modules, centred on transforming the exam experience for students with emphasis on healthy study habits, anxiety and stress management. Other modules delve into study strategies, and on “positive mind mastery” covering techniques on revision efficiency, improving memory, as well as gratitude practices and goal setting.

Participants can choose between two time slots: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both days. The camp will conclude with a graduation ceremony attended by the students and parents.

The registration fee is ₹199. Interested students can register through MiTran Global website https://hub.mitranglobal.com/services/ipc or contact 7483262507 for more details.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US