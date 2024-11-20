 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A 2-day online camp for teens to ‘impart positivity’

The programme aims to impart the tools to build confidence

Published - November 20, 2024 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

MiTran Global is hosting a two-day online camp designed to “impart positivity” for teenagers aged 11 to 17, which is scheduled for November 23 and 24. The programme aims to impart the tools to build confidence, and deepen focus on academics and personal growth.

The camp features three modules, centred on transforming the exam experience for students with emphasis on healthy study habits, anxiety and stress management. Other modules delve into study strategies, and on “positive mind mastery” covering techniques on revision efficiency, improving memory, as well as gratitude practices and goal setting.

Participants can choose between two time slots: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both days. The camp will conclude with a graduation ceremony attended by the students and parents.

The registration fee is ₹199. Interested students can register through MiTran Global website https://hub.mitranglobal.com/services/ipc or contact 7483262507 for more details.

Published - November 20, 2024 08:52 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.