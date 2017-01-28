Youth behind stir come to fishermen’s aid

At a time when politicians are making a beeline to pacify the fisherfolk in the kuppams (residential area of fishermen) close to the Marina where violence broke out, the team of young leaders that spearheaded the peaceful protests returned with earth movers to restore the fish market and thereby the livelihood of the fishermen families.

Located close to the Marina beach, Ayodhyakuppam and Nadukuppam bore the brunt of violent clashes that unfolded after the police started a crackdown while dispersing the crowd on Monday.

Shops were gutted in the fire in Nadukuppam after violence broke out in the area. Avvai Shanmugham Salai appeared to be a war zone. Cars, autos were found toppled and burnt.

While the residents accused the police of setting fire to the fish market and for targeting them systematically, the police have been claiming that members of some fundamentalists and nationalist organisations were sheltered in the kuppams during the agitations.

Normality, though, is yet to be restored. On Friday, the youngsters who spearheaded the Marina uprising returned to take up restoration works.

Nisha Thota, who works with an NGO, said, “The fish market was completely destroyed. Politicians may come and go but they haven’t offered any solution. Our team of volunteers came here by Sunday to restore the livelihood of the fisherfolk.”

The volunteers convinced the leaders of the kuppam to clear the debris even as some of them wanted it to remain intact. They appealed to others to donate materials such as cement, poles and other materials required. They also plan to erect temporary shelters to run the fish market.

M. Padmanabhan, another protester, said, “We don’t want to go into who is responsible for the violence. Our objective is to restore nomality and ensure their livelihood. We requested the civic staff to clear the debris and brought them with earth mover machines.”

H. Nazir, another key person in the agitation, said, “These fishermen supported our protests. They should not suffer now. That is why we have rushed here to restore their livelihood.”