Writer complains of intimidation

A script writer lodged a complaint at the police commissionerate alleging that he was intimidated by persons who stole a story written by him.

R. Anthony Thomas of Mettukuppam, who said he was a writer and director of films, claimed in his complaint that a story written by him had been registered with the Writers’ Association. He alleged that Isari Ganesh, Prabu Deva and Laxman were in the process of making a film under the name of Bogan based on the story written by him without his permission.

Although he had filed a case in a court and the video piracy cell, he was constantly intimidated and threatened by unidentified men to withdraw the case.

Hence, he sought police protection and appropriate action based on his complaint.