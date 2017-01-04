Workshops at The Hindu Lit for Life 2017

The seventh edition of The Hindu Lit for Life offers something interesting for everyone. Apart from discussions and conversations on a wide range of subjects, there are a number of workshops for both children and adults.
For the 5-12 age group, there are 14 workshops ranging from story telling and creative writing to having fun with science and learning about the environment. The Children's Fest ends with The Mad Hatter's Tea Party on the evening of January 16. For more details and to register, visit www.youngworldclub.com/childrensfest
Those above 18 can register for workshops on translations, street theatre, crystal healing, film reading, Shakespeare and Bollywood and more. For more details and to register, visit www.thehindu.com/tickets2017
