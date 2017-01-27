Wooden wall built to keep Tasmac customers at bay

Residents of Thiruveedhiamman Koil lane in Aminjikarai had had enough. They decided to be their own saviours. With wooden sheets and planks, they built a wall of wood, approximately seven feet tall, at one end of a lane abutting a Tasmac outlet. With this ‘wooden fortification’, they are going to keep visitors of a Tasmac outlet at bay.

For years, residents of Thiruveedhiamman Koil lane off Pulla Avenue have been protesting against the location of the Tasmac outlet at one end of the lane. Visitors to the Tasmac outlet were using the lane as a spot to relieve themselves.

As a result, a putrid smell hung in the air at all times. If one passed through this alley, retching was unavoidable. Houses are located on one side of the lane.

Students and faculty of schools in the vicinity too suffered a great deal due to the foul smell emanating from the area. Some residents even shifted to another locality.

Despite residents registering their protest with the officials concerned and pasting posters that both warned and pleaded with the Tasmac customers to stay off the lane, a solution was not in sight.

The Tasmac continued to function, and its visitors continued to use the lane as an open toilet. “We decided we had to do something to protect ourselves from the stench,” says Kamal Nathan, a resident of Thiruveedhiamman Koil lane.

Kamal, along with other residents of the area, collected a few discarded life-size wooden hoardings used for weddings and political campaigns in their neck of the woods. Using these wooden sheets, they barricaded the portion that was accessible to the Tasmac customers, thereby converting the lane into a quiet and stink-free cul-de-sac.

“It has been weeks since we erected the new wooden wall and we have managed to keep the unwelcome guests at bay. As a result, the lane no longer reeks of urine or alcohol,” says a visibly happy Kamal.