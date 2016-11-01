Woman murdered

A 60-year-old woman was found murdered ather residence on Habibullah Road in T. Nagar on Monday. The victim had been living alone for years and also avoided any contact with relatives.
The deceased, Shanthi, was found lying with her hands tied and throat slit.
After the death of her parents, Shanthi, a B.Sc. graduate, chose to remain unmarried and lived alone. She had contributed a few articles and photographs to Tamil magazines, police said.
“She rarely called us for assistance. On Sunday evening, my brother Ramesh rang her but there was no response. He found her body the next morning when he went to check on her,” said Hemalatha, a relative.
Rathinam, another relative, said, “She chose to stay alone after her parents passed way. Whenever she had visitors, she would have a brief conversation and send them away.”
