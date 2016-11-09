Woman accuses hospital of detaining husband

The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Commissioner of Police, Chennai, and a private hospital here, on the basis of a plea from a woman, who claimed the hospital was illegally detaining her husband and demanding ransom.

Admitting the habeas corpus petition moved by Meenal Singh (35) from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, seeking to produce her husband Ajay Singh, who she claimed was in the illegal custody of Global Hospital, a Division Bench of Justices M. Venugopal and S. Baskaran ordered notice to the commissioner and the Managing Director of the hospital. The plea was then posted to November 18 for further hearing.

According to the petitioner, her husband was admitted to the hospital for liver transplantation on June 18. They were informed that the total cost of the procedure would be Rs. 32 lakh. Ms. Singh said she had paid Rs. 33 lakh as demanded. The hospital is demanding Rs. 39 lakh more to discharge him, she added.

Since no action was taken on her complaint made to the commissioner on September 27, the petitioner approached the high court.

