With rains set to revive, nights may get warmer

With signs of revival of the northeast monsoon, the next spell of rain may start from Sunday, according to officials of the Meteorological Department.

With prolonged dry weather over many parts of the State, winter chill has gradually set in over many coastal and interior districts over the past few days. Many weather stations have registered a sharp dip in the night temperature: The observatory in Meenambakkam recorded a minimum temperature of 21.6 degree Celsius on Thursday, which is nearly two degrees less than the average temperature.

Interior regions of the State like Vellore, Tirupathur and Tirutani experienced a nippy weather with the minimum temperature plunging to 17 degree Celsius and 19 degree Celsius respectively, which is four degrees lower than normal.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said such weather prevails during long dry spells when the monsoon activity is subdued. An easterly trough over southeast Bay of Bengal, which is moving westwards closer to the Tamil Nadu coast, will influence the next spell of rain over the State. Many coastal and interior parts of the State will receive light to moderate rainfall between November 13 and November 16 and this would bring down the chillness.

S. Balachandran, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said: “This is not a well-defined system and the intensity of the rainfall depends on how it approaches the coast. However, many parts will get rains for four days from Sunday.”

On the nippy weather, he pointed out that the minimum temperature in several parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have plunged below average temperature by 5-6 degree Celsius.

The prolonged dry weather, less cloud cover and moisture have led to the dip in the night temperature in many locations of Tamil Nadu as well.

Several places are experiencing northerly winds. It is common to have long, dry spells during the northeast monsoon and a chilly weather is also expected due to less cloud cover. The meteorological department forecasts that the minimum temperature will be around 23 degree Celsius till Sunday.