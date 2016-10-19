With monsoon days away, road works pumped up

In an effort to prevent inundation in flood-prone areas, the Highways Department is constructing stormwater drains and box culverts wherever necessary and installing additional pumpsets in subways. A total of 43 locations prone to inundation have been identified by the department and Rs. 32 crore has been allocated for the works.

H. Janardhana Iyer of Nungambakkam, recalls how he and his wife had to be ferried using an FRP sheet after they were holed up in a wedding hall at Arumbakkam on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai for over 24 hours. “There was neck-deep water and we could not have made it outside on our own. Once we crossed a short distance we were able to board a train to Vadapalani,” he said.

A 2-km stretch of road from Aishwarya Mahal at Arumbakkam to Koyambedu on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, 1.2 km of Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial road, 2.4 km of Medavakkam-Sholinganallur Road, 1.5 km on GST Road near OTA and 1.5 km from Vepery signal to Kilpauk are getting drains to prevent inundation.

“Since the onset of the monsoon is likely to be delayed, we have a few more days to complete our tasks,” said a source in the department, which is also installing higher-capacity motors and generators in six vehicular and 14 pedestrian subways at a cost of Rs. 2.65 crore. The generators will help in case of a power cut. “We are getting 23 pumpsets that can be used on roads to pump out water,” the source added.

Control room to be set up

“All officers will be stationed in the respective offices and a centralised control room will be set up. We are also requesting additional engineers to help out. All the existing pumpsets have been serviced and kept ready,” the source said.

Seven box culverts are coming across Manapakkam-Kolapakkam road and Tambaram-Somangalam road to allow free flow of water. In Tiruvallur division, Senneerkuppam and Vanagaram that were badly affected are getting special attention. “We plan to finish the works before the onset of the monsoon. Though the contract ends in December, the works will be completed at the earliest,” said a source. Desilting has been completed on 45 km of highway-controlled roads in the city division.

Similarly, the National Highways Authority of India, which was blamed for inundation on roads including the NH45, Chennai-Tirupathi Road near Nellore and Chennai-Bengaluru road near Sriperumbudur, has taken steps to clear culverts and drains. The height of an old bridge near Sriperumbudur will be increased.

“Only one side of the carriageway was closed for traffic on Chennai-Bengaluru road and that too for 12 hours as water from Sriperumbudur tank was overflowing on the road.,” said a source. Similarly, on Chennai-Tirupathi road, a culvert was washed away near Nellore. But that was set right and now there too more vents are being added.

A total of 43 locations prone to inundation have been identified and Rs. 32 crore allotted for works