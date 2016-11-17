With demonetisation, TASMAC loses Rs. 100 cr. in revenues

TASMAC has lost revenue of about Rs. 100 crore, post demonetisation. From November 9 to 13, the cash cow of Tamil Nadu on an average lost Rs. 15 crore per day. On November 14 and 15, the loss was pegged at Rs. 11 crore per day.

TASMAC sells liquor worth Rs. 67-70 crore per day through its 6,195 outlets across the State. On weekends, the sales shoot up to Rs. 90 crore. During the festive season, particularly Deepavali, Christmas and New Year, sales touches Rs. 100 crore on a single day.

A senior official in TASMAC, said, “Tipplers stayed away from TASMAC counters since the demonetisation announcement. We had given instructions to our managers and salesmen not to accept Rs. 500 or Rs. 1,000.”

A senior union member said, “There was a lull for the first three days. People panicked about spending whatever cash they had with them,” he said, adding that on the fourth and fifth days people had Rs 2,000 notes, but there was no change at the counter to pay them back, and therefore they refused to take the notes.

A total of 13 managers and supervisors with whom The Hindu spoke to in Chennai, unanimously said that demonetisation was the main reason for the dip in sales, but there was another reason for the revenue loss as well —short supply of liquor in the State. Beer and Indian Made Foreign Liquor from United Breweries, which holds 30 per cent market share in the liquor market have gone out of shelves.

In the Tiruchi region, liquor sales dropped by about 35-40 per cent. At one outlet near Central Bus stand in Tiruchi, which sells liquor worth Rs 2.7 lakh per day, sales was only to the tune of Rs 1 lakh after the Centre’s announcement. On Wednesday, the same shop registered sales of Rs. 2.5 lakh, restoring trade, according to a source.

Coimbatore, which sells liquor worth Rs. 3.5 crore usually, saw a steep fall in business. A TASMAC official in Coimbatore said, “Business at TASMAC Elite shops has also dropped slightly.” In the neighbouring Nilgiris district, the tourist footfall dwindled post demonetisation which in turn has a cascading affect on liquor sales.

Sales dropped by 25 per cent in the Salem region where TASMAC has 258 outlets. TASMAC sales in this pocket on an average stood at Rs 3.75 crore. On November 9, it tumbled to Rs 3.06 crore. Again, over the last two days, sales have picked up, and on November 15, it stood at Rs. 3.30 crore.

(With inputs from Sangeetha Kandavel from Chennai, C. Jaisankar from Tiruchi, Rohan Premkumar from Udhagamandalam, and S.P. Saravanan from Salem)