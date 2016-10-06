Where life hangs on a wire

The death of a 13-year-old boy at Sathyavani Muthu Nagar (S.M. Nagar) in Chintadripet due to electrocution on Sunday, is a wake-up call to the authorities of the Electricity Department.

Even though the authorities claim it was an accident that took place when P. Sanjay touched the tin roof of a house when he went to retrieve marbles, the dangling wires in the locality, used to tap electricity illegally, expose the danger the residents, especially children are in.

Most of the residents of the slum tenements in S.M. Nagar and Gandhi Nagar, located along the Cooum river, do not have electricity connections.

A senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corportion (TANGEDCO) confirmed that the residents had been tapping electricity illegally by linking wires to the pillars and junction boxes in their locality.

The official said that several houses had not been given electricity connection because they wereconstructed on encroached land belonging to the Defence Department or water bodies.

He admitted that they were unable to stop power theft even though cases were being regularly against residents. He further said that the residents living on encroached land had been allotted tenements at Kannagi Nagar, but they were refusing to relocate.

Meanwhile, social activists have urged the Electricity Department to take steps to provide elecricity connections until the residents are relocated.