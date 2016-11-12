When savings before a wedding tied them in knots

S. Krishnamurthy had been meticulously planning his daughter Vasundhara’s wedding on 13 November at a hall in Triplicane. So diligent was he that he carefully calculated and collected money in various denominations from the bank to pay the advance sum for several wedding-related work. After demonitisation, most of the currency became invalid.

S. Raman, his brother-in-law, says: “We have forgotten about everything else. All of us have been running from pillar to post only to exchange the old notes for new ones. Yesterday, we sent 30 of our relatives to various banks across the city with Rs. 4,000 and get new notes. W repeated the exercise today too but not many were willingly to stand in queue for hours for the second day in the row.”

While the option of cheque or card payment is still there, it doesn’t work fully in this sector. “Daily wage workers or vendors will not accept such modes of payment. For instance, the beautician categorically told us that she will accept only cash. Can we argue with her at this point in time? The last few days have been nothing short of a nightmare for us,” he says.

Caterers too are finding it difficult to pay vendors and daily wage labourers. N.L. Srinivasan of a catering company says he gave old notes to his employees and asked them to get it exchanged. “I didn’t have a choice at all. Some of them got Rs. 2,000 notes. But, when one of my worker went to Kancheepuram with the Rs. 2,000 note, the bus conductor refused to accept it as he had no change.”

Some of his vendors and labourers don’t have Aadhaar or any other ID proof. “What will they do? Where will they go? They don’t have bank accounts as well,” he says.

