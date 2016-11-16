WhatsApp: The most secure app for making video calls?

WhatsApp on Tuesday rolled out its video calling feature in a phased manner to over a billion users around the world across multiple platforms (iphone, Android and Windows).

WhatsApp, which currently offers messaging, group chats and voice calling services, is hugely popular in India, with over 150 million active users.

In a blog post on Tuesday, the company announced that it was committed to making quality video “available to everyone, not just those who can afford the most expensive new phones or live in countries with the best cellular networks.”

Its video quality is optimised to work with poor bandwidth and connectivity, unlike services like Skype that get affected if bandwidth is poor, a huge advantage in a country like India with poor connectivity.

The release of the video calling feature has placed Whatsapp in direct competition with a number of popular apps like Google’s Duo and Apple’s FaceTime.

Other cross-platform apps that support voice calling include Viber, Facebook Messenger and Skype. But how secure are all of them?

WhatsApp already has end-to-end encryption in its messaging and voice call features and has said the same would apply to its video-calling feature.