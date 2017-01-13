Chennai

We should learn each others’ languages: Bedi

“I would like to see a single language that connects the entire nation in my lifetime. If the country has to connect, then the South should know Hindi and the North should know a South Indian language. In schools up north, at least one south Indian language should be taught. Because unless we know each other’s languages, we can’t truly hear each other out,” said Kiran Bedi, Lieutanant Governor, Puducherry.

Ms. Bedi was speaking at the 5th International Literary Conference, Chennai, conducted by the Tamil Nadu Hindi Sahitya Academy and Stella Maris College’s department of Hindi, on Thursday.

Governor of Goa, Mridula Sinha, said that until Hindi became the ‘one language’ of India, importance needed to be given to translating works into various languages.

Her book, ‘Paritapt Lankeshwari’, translated into south Indian languages, was released on the occasion. The conference, which began on January 11, was themed ‘Nationalism as depicted in Indian languages’.

