Wait for your turn: HC tells RTI petitioners

The Madras High Court has asked petitioners seeking to jump the queue in cases pending before the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission to wait for their turn or move the Commission itself for any urgent hearing.

Disposing of a writ petition by a Right to Information Act (RTI) applicant V. Prabakaran, Justice T.S. Sivagnanam said if the petitioner wanted any urgent orders, liberty was granted to him to file an interlocutory application before the Commission, which was asked to consider the same and pass orders on merits.

The petitioner had sent a petition to the Maduravoyal Taluk Office seeking certain details under the RTI Act. He then filed an appeal before the Commission and moved the court seeking directions for disposal of the representation within a time frame.

A few thousands of cases are pending before the Commission and cases are taken up for enquiry based on seniority as determined by the date of registration of appeal. “Some appellants seek to jump the queue by hoping to get an order from Court fixing a time limit for disposal of their appeals…this will only place others who filed appeals much earlier at a disadvantageous position,” a senior official in the Commission said.

On the pendency of cases, the official said the number of appeals before the Commission swelled because the First Appellate Authorities in various departments often delayed reply or simply rubber-stamped the orders passed by the PIO.

Another reason for accumulation of appeals was that some petitioners filed RTI Act petitions posing a large number of queries.

There were instances where petitioners even sought over 100 items of information in one petition. Such petitions clogged the system as disposal of one such appeal would take the time that could be devoted to ten other appeals.