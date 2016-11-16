Vision impairment suffered by girls: SHRC seeks report

In the light of media reports over an incident in Madurai, where the vision of two sisters was affected after using some drops, the State Human Rights Commission here has sought a report from the Dean of Madurai Medical College about the treatment given to them. Taking suo motu cognisance of the reports, the Commission, headed by Justice T. Meenakumari, directed the Dean to submit a report within four weeks about the steps taken to avoid such occurrences.
According to media reports, the father of the girls bought a cleansing solution from a shop for clearing dust in the eyes and he used it on his 13-year old and 6-year old daughters. They soon developed problems in their eyes and were taken to a PHC. The girls were later taken to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for treatment.
