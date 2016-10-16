Vishnupuram award for Vannadasan

Short story writer Vannadasan, who also writes poetry with the pseudonym Kalyanji, has been selected for this year’s Vishnupuram Literary Award, which will be conferred on him by the end of December in Coimbatore.

The award includes Rs. one lakh in cash and a shield. The event will be marked by a documentary and a book about Vannadasan and publication, besides a two-day seminar on his works. The award is being given by Vishnupuram Literary Circle based in Coimbatore.

“I have nothing to say except that I feel it is a recognition for my writings over half a century,” said Mr.Vannadasan.

Born Kalyanasundaram, Mr. Vannadasan is the son of late writer and literary critic Thi.Ka. Sivasankaran and was a bank employee. He already won Ilakkiya Chinthanai award, Lilli Devasigamani award, Pavalar award and Tirupur Tamil Sangam award.

“His world is filled with love and his stories revolves around the people and friends he moved closely with. It is very difficult to find a negative character and most of them carry the message of love,” said writer Kalapriya, who considers Vannadasan as his mentor.

What differentiated his writings from his contemporaries is his observation. “In the beginning I have borrowed a lot of ideas from him though I moved away from him gradually in my style. Even in his short stories, a reader will find a lot of poetic images. But he never indulges in romanticism,” said Kalapriya.

“We all feel and encounter many things, but Mr. Vannadasan expresses the same in writing while others fail,” said writer Suka, who is a close friend and fan of Mr.Vannadasan. A delicate and inexpressible feeling underpins his writings. “All of us may blame it on the indifference of the government when we see a polluted canal. There is a line in one of Vannadasan’s short story explaining the plight of a local fisherman who used to spread his net regularly. Subtle, and powerful,” points out Suka.