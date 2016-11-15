Vishalakshi Nedunchezhian dead

AIADMK’s organisation secretary Dr. Vishalakshi Nedunchezhian, who also held the post of the chairperson of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women, died here on Monday. She was 92 and is survived by her son N. Mathivanan and daughter-in-law Kalyani Mathivanan, who had a tumultuous tenure as the Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University. “She was not well a few months ago, but had fully recovered. Today, she suddenly fainted and we rushed her to hospital where she was declared dead,” said Mr. Mathivanan.
CM calls family
Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who is in Apollo Hospitals, “called” Mr. Mathivanan over phone and expressed her condolence.
Vishalakshi, a gynaecologist by training, kept away from politics so long as her husband V.R. Nedunchezhian, former Finance Minister and one of the founding members of the DMK, was alive. She was appointed as the organisation secretary of the AIADMK after his death in 2000 and she became a regular visitor to the AIADMK headquarters. Hers was one of the names in the news when a replacement for Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was considered when the latter was convicted by the Bengaluru Special Court.
Vishalakshi, a native of Salem, studied medicine in the CMC in Vellore. “She excelled in her career as a gynaecologist, and in 1952, when Bhaktavatsalam was the Chief Minister, she went abroad for advanced training in her field. That DMK founder Anna received her at the Chennai airport explains Nedunchezhian’s standing in the party and her popularity as a gynaecologist,” said K. Thirunavukkarasu, historian of the Dravidian Movement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor