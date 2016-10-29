Vehicles stranded at Porur plaza as police, bus crew clash

Tension prevailed near the toll plaza at Porur on Chennai Bypass on Friday afternoon after policemen got into an argument with the passengers and the crew of an omni bus.

The bus to Madurai left the terminus at Koyambedu around 2 p.m. About an hour later, it was stopped by a police team, which checked the bus and recovered a compact disc and a CD player as part of a drive against piracy.

The CD was of a popular movie released in 2010.

The crew told the policemen that the film was not a new one but the latter did not relent.

Protesting against the police action, the driver parked the bus across the road, preventing the movement of other vehicles, passengers travelling on the bus said.

Some passengers too got down and questioned the action of the police, who also took away the attender of the bus. With vehicles piling up on the national highway, angry motorists demanded the policemen clear the traffic. Finally, the issue was sorted out, and normal flow of traffic restored.

The police said they were only ensuring that private buses did not play pirated copies of latest films and accused of the bus crew of behaving aggressively.

Vehicles heading towards Tambaram were delayed by nearly an hour, passengers complained.

Angry over police action, the driver of the bus parked the vehicle across the road, causing a block