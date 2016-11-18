Chennai

Vehicles gutted after collision

Three vehicles were gutted in a fire that broke out following a collision near the junction of Madras Fertilizers Limited in Manali on Thursday.

A 25-foot-long container was on its way from Chennai Port Trust towards Madhavaram. A chemical tanker from Maharashtra was proceeding in the same direction after unloading material in the city. A mini lorry was behind them. As they neared the junction, the tanker lost control, and the container and the mini lorry collided. A fire broke out and the drivers fled the vehicles. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. — Staff Reporter

